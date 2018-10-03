Hybrid TheoryUK Production Duo
Hybrid Theory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04mwx48.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/544cbe31-9a92-4175-a0b6-f208322d21df
Hybrid Theory Tracks
Jump Around
Hybrid Theory
Jump Around
Jump Around
Last played on
Badman Forward
Hybrid Theory
Badman Forward
Badman Forward
Last played on
That's What It (feat. Trilla & Lady Leshurr)
Hybrid Theory
That's What It (feat. Trilla & Lady Leshurr)
That's What It (feat. Trilla & Lady Leshurr)
Last played on
Slippin'
Tengu & Hybrid Theory
Slippin'
Slippin'
Performer
Last played on
Impossible
Hybrid Theory
Impossible
Impossible
Last played on
Lust
Hybrid Theory
Lust
Lust
Last played on
Active
Hybrid Theory
Active
Active
Last played on
Big Deal (Bushbaby Remix) (feat. Trilla)
Hybrid Theory
Big Deal (Bushbaby Remix) (feat. Trilla)
Big Deal (Bushbaby Remix) (feat. Trilla)
Last played on
JQ Riddim
Hybrid Theory
JQ Riddim
JQ Riddim
Last played on
Four Riddim
Hybrid Theory
Four Riddim
Four Riddim
Atlanta
Hybrid Theory
Atlanta
Atlanta
The Edge
Hybrid Theory
The Edge
The Edge
Fatality
Hybrid Theory
Fatality
Fatality
Big Deal
Hybrid Theory
Big Deal
Big Deal
That's What It Is (feat. Lady Leshurr & Trilla)
Hybrid Theory
That's What It Is (feat. Lady Leshurr & Trilla)
That's What It Is (feat. Lady Leshurr & Trilla)
V.I.P.
Hybrid Theory
V.I.P.
V.I.P.
Under The Lights
Stanton Warriors
Under The Lights
Under The Lights
Last played on
Yes Yes
Hybrid Theory
Yes Yes
Yes Yes
Last played on
Atomic Bomb
Hybrid Theory
Atomic Bomb
Atomic Bomb
Last played on
Divided
Hybrid Theory
Divided
Divided
Last played on
Selecter
Hybrid Theory
Selecter
Selecter
Last played on
VIP
Hybrid Theory
VIP
VIP
Last played on
Don't Shoot
Hybrid Theory
Don't Shoot
Don't Shoot
Last played on
Skanks (Hybrid Theory Remix) (feat. Flowdan)
DECiBEL
Skanks (Hybrid Theory Remix) (feat. Flowdan)
Skanks (Hybrid Theory Remix) (feat. Flowdan)
Last played on
