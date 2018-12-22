Dirt Box Disco
Dirt Box Disco Tracks
I Don't Want Anything For Christmas
Dirt Box Disco
I Don't Want Anything For Christmas
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Dirt Box Disco, Dragster and Vomit
Warehouse 23, Leeds, UK
2
Feb
2019
Dirt Box Disco
The White Hart, Northampton, UK
7
Apr
2019
Dirt Box Disco
Cutlers Arms, Sheffield, UK
12
Apr
2019
Dirt Box Disco, Dirtbox Disco
O2 Academy 2 Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
24
May
2019
Dirt Box Disco, Ruts DC, London Calling, The Zipheads, Duncan Reid and the Big Heads and Barstool Preachers
Oldham RUFC, Manchester, UK
