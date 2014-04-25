The MinutesFormed 2006
The Minutes
2006
The Minutes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Minutes are a three-piece rock band from Dublin, Ireland consisting of Mark Austin, Tom Cosgrave & Shane Kinsella. Début album Marcata was released on 20 May 2011 in Ireland.
The Minutes Tracks
Cherry Bomb
Heartbroken
Heartbreaker
Black Keys
Fleetwood
In my time
In My Time of Dying
Monster
Gold
Believer
Secret History
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T13:24:19
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T13:24:19
25
Aug
2012
