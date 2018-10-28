Tony DeSareBorn 1976
Tony DeSare
1976
Tony DeSare Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony DeSare (born 1975) is a jazz singer, pianist and songwriter. He has performed throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong. He continues to perform all over the world in theaters, jazz clubs and with symphony orchestras. His original songs have been featured in the 20th Century Fox film The Tooth Fairy, and the 2005 Indie hit My Date With Drew.
Tony DeSare Tracks
Easy Lover
Tony DeSare
Easy Lover
Easy Lover
Kiss
Tony DeSare
Kiss
Kiss
All Or Nothing At All
Tony DeSare
All Or Nothing At All
All Or Nothing At All
