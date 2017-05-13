TTNG (formerly known as This Town Needs Guns) are a British rock band from Oxford. They were formed in 2004, and are currently signed to the American label Sargent House Records. Their debut full-length album, Animals, was released in the UK via Big Scary Monsters Recording Company in October, 2008 and shortly after in the US via Sargent House Records. Following numerous departures, the band went from being a four-piece to a trio, featuring Henry Tremain on bass and lead vocals, Tim Collis on guitar and his brother Chris Collis on drums. The band most recently released their third album Disappointment Island in July 2016 via Sargent House Records.