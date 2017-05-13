TTNGFormed 2004
TTNG
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/544559db-c6c4-45d6-8435-d224e4f696e9
TTNG Biography (Wikipedia)
TTNG (formerly known as This Town Needs Guns) are a British rock band from Oxford. They were formed in 2004, and are currently signed to the American label Sargent House Records. Their debut full-length album, Animals, was released in the UK via Big Scary Monsters Recording Company in October, 2008 and shortly after in the US via Sargent House Records. Following numerous departures, the band went from being a four-piece to a trio, featuring Henry Tremain on bass and lead vocals, Tim Collis on guitar and his brother Chris Collis on drums. The band most recently released their third album Disappointment Island in July 2016 via Sargent House Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
TTNG Tracks
Sort by
Whatever, Whenever
TTNG
Whatever, Whenever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whatever, Whenever
Last played on
Sponkulus Nodge
TTNG
Sponkulus Nodge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sponkulus Nodge
Last played on
A Chase Of Sorts
TTNG
A Chase Of Sorts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cat Fantastic
TTNG
Cat Fantastic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cat Fantastic
Last played on
TTNG Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist