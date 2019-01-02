La BiondaFormed 1970
La Bionda
1970
La Bionda Biography (Wikipedia)
La Bionda is an Italian musical duo formed by the brothers Carmelo and Michelangelo La Bionda. They are considered pioneers of the Italo disco music genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
One For You One For Me
One for Me, One for You
