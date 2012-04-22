Mariene de CastroBorn 12 May 1978
Mariene de Castro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978-05-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5440ccb8-b456-46b0-937e-8c96eb28eb25
Mariene de Castro Biography (Wikipedia)
Mariene Bezerra de Castro (12 May 1978 in Salvador da Bahia) is a Brazilian musician. She is known for her revival of Northeastern Brazilian musical styles including maracatu and samba de roda.
Mariene began her professional career as a backing vocalist for Timbalada, Carlinhos Brown and Marcia Freire. She began her solo career in 1997. In 2001 she won a Caymmi Award for Best Artistic Production. Her first album was released in 2005. Mariene was made the queen of the 2007 Gay Pride parade in Salvador by the Grupo Gay da Bahia. She performed at the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony with the song "Pelo Tempo Que Durar" du Marisa Monte in front of the Olympic Flame before it was extinguished.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mariene de Castro Tracks
Sort by
Vi mamae na areia
Mariene de Castro
Vi mamae na areia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vi mamae na areia
Ilha de mare
Mariene de Castro
Ilha de mare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ilha de mare
Eu vi Mamae oxum na Cachoeira Abre Caminho
Mariene de Castro
Eu vi Mamae oxum na Cachoeira Abre Caminho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mariene de Castro Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist