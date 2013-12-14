KMD
KMD Biography (Wikipedia)
KMD (Kausing Much Damage, or A positive Kause in a Much Damaged society) was a hip hop trio active in the early 1990s. The group is best known for launching the career of rapper and producer Zev Love X, who later became MF DOOM. Zev Love X and his younger brother DJ Subroc formed the core of KMD. The group's original third member, Rodan, left before the group signed with Elektra Records; he was replaced with Onyx the Birthstone Kid.
KMD Tracks
Subroc's Mission
Peach Fuzz
Plumskinzz
808Man
Nitty Gritty (feat Brand Nubia)
Boogie Man
Mr Hood at Piocalles Jewellery
Take Over (Feat. Maxwell D & Farah)
Tweet & Follow (feat. Maxwell D & Lady L)
Please (feat. Clair)
Please (feat. Claire Angel)
Play Around
Roadside
Play Around (feat DT)
