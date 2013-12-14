KMD (Kausing Much Damage, or A positive Kause in a Much Damaged society) was a hip hop trio active in the early 1990s. The group is best known for launching the career of rapper and producer Zev Love X, who later became MF DOOM. Zev Love X and his younger brother DJ Subroc formed the core of KMD. The group's original third member, Rodan, left before the group signed with Elektra Records; he was replaced with Onyx the Birthstone Kid.