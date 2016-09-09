SweetheadFormed 2008
Sweethead
2008
Sweethead is an American alternative rock group formed in 2008. The group's lineup consists of singer Serrina Sims and guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Troy Van Leeuwen (of Queens of the Stone Age, formerly of A Perfect Circle, Enemy and Failure). For recording and touring they are joined by a variety of guest musicians, many of which are current or former members of Queens of the Stone Age or Mark Lanegan Band.
Sweethead have released two studio albums - Sweethead (2009) and Descent To The Surface (2016), and one extended play – The Great Disruptors (2009).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thousand Yard Stare
Sweethead
Thousand Yard Stare
Thousand Yard Stare
Lazy
Sweethead
Lazy
Lazy
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
