Sweethead is an American alternative rock group formed in 2008. The group's lineup consists of singer Serrina Sims and guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Troy Van Leeuwen (of Queens of the Stone Age, formerly of A Perfect Circle, Enemy and Failure). For recording and touring they are joined by a variety of guest musicians, many of which are current or former members of Queens of the Stone Age or Mark Lanegan Band.

Sweethead have released two studio albums - Sweethead (2009) and Descent To The Surface (2016), and one extended play – The Great Disruptors (2009).