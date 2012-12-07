Miroslav Skoro
Miroslav Skoro Biography (Wikipedia)
Miroslav Škoro (born 29 July 1962) is a Croatian musician and politician. His music is characterized by its traditional tamburitza sound, updated to appeal to a contemporary pop audience.
He was elected in the 2007 election and served as a Member of Parliament for the Croatian Democratic Union between January and November 2008.
Miroslav Skoro Tracks
Miroslav Skoro
