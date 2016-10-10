Damon Smith, known by his stage name Smoothe Da Hustler, is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur. He released his debut LP Once Upon A Time In America on Profile Records in 1996. He runs an entertainment company, SMG Entertainment, which includes the record label SMG Records.[citation needed] Through SMG Entertainment, Smoothe Da Hustler has produced and starred in the feature-length film, Dem Brooklyn Boys, featuring Ice T, Felicia Pearson (The Wire), Lord Jamar (Brand Nubian), and Charli Baltimore.[citation needed] The movie is slated for release in 2017.[citation needed]