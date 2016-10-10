Smoothe da Hustler
Smoothe da Hustler
Damon Smith, known by his stage name Smoothe Da Hustler, is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, and entrepreneur. He released his debut LP Once Upon A Time In America on Profile Records in 1996. He runs an entertainment company, SMG Entertainment, which includes the record label SMG Records.[citation needed] Through SMG Entertainment, Smoothe Da Hustler has produced and starred in the feature-length film, Dem Brooklyn Boys, featuring Ice T, Felicia Pearson (The Wire), Lord Jamar (Brand Nubian), and Charli Baltimore.[citation needed] The movie is slated for release in 2017.[citation needed]
Broken Language (feat. Trigger tha Gambler)
