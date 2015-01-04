Ray ToroGuitarist. Born 15 July 1977
Ray Toro
1977-07-15
Ray Toro Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Manuel Toro-Ortiz (born July 15, 1977) is an American musician who served as lead guitarist and backing vocalist of the band My Chemical Romance until their break-up in 2013.
Ray Toro Tracks
For The Lost And Brave
For The Lost And Brave
