Emilia MitikuSwedish pop/soul singer, formerly Emilia Rydberg until c. 2012. Born 5 January 1978
Emilia Rydberg, also known as Emilia Mitiku or more simply Emilia (born 5 January 1978, in Stockholm, Sweden) is a Swedish pop music and soul singer. Her 1998 hit single "Big Big World" reached number one in the music charts in several countries.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emilia Mitiku Tracks
Witchcraft
I Belong To You
SO WONDERFUL
You're Not Right For Me
Officially A Fool
Lost Inside
Dream A Little Dream
Winter Beach
Zou Bisou Bisou
Forgive Me
Substitute Arms
You're Breaking My Heart
