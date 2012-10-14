Jackson HillBorn 1941
Jackson Hill
1941
Jackson Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Jackson Hill (born 1941 in Birmingham, Alabama), is an American composer primarily of symphonic, ensemble, and vocal music.
Ma Fin Est Mon Commencement
Ma Fin Est Mon Commencement
Ma Fin Est Mon Commencement
Voices of Autumn
Voices of Autumn
Voices of Autumn
Ghosts (after Fantazias by Purcell)
Ghosts (after Fantazias by Purcell)
Ghosts (after Fantazias by Purcell)
