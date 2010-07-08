Liz Damon's Orient Express
Liz Damon's Orient Express was a 1970s band from Hawaii, featuring lead singer Liz Damon, two female backup singers and a rotating backup band. The name apparently derived from the original backup band being entirely Asian. Their only song to make the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 was "1900 Yesterday", which made it to #33 on the U.S. and #15 on the Canadian charts in early 1971. Most impressively, it peaked at #4 on Billboard's Easy Listening survey.
