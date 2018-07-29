Kevin Denney (born January 27, 1978 in Monticello, Kentucky) is an American country music artist. Signed to Lyric Street Records in 2001, he made his debut on the country music scene with the release of his self-titled album (2001's Kevin Denney), which produced three chart singles, including "That's Just Jessie", a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. He was dropped from Lyric Street's roster in 2003, although he co-wrote a track on Tracy Byrd's 2006 Different Things album.