David Marvin Blake (born January 18, 1970), better known by his stage name DJ Quik, is an American rapper, songwriter, DJ and record producer. According to Quik himself, his stage name reflects his ability to produce records in a short period of time.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia