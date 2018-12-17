DJ QuikWest Coast US rapper & producer. Born 18 January 1970
DJ Quik
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-01-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/542f4f08-4d8f-48db-a414-d3a33a62929f
DJ Quik Biography (Wikipedia)
David Marvin Blake (born January 18, 1970), better known by his stage name DJ Quik, is an American rapper, songwriter, DJ and record producer. According to Quik himself, his stage name reflects his ability to produce records in a short period of time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Quik Tracks
Sort by
Black Mercedes (feat. Nate Dogg)
DJ Quik
Black Mercedes (feat. Nate Dogg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kjgvs.jpglink
Black Mercedes (feat. Nate Dogg)
Last played on
Safe + Sound
DJ Quik
Safe + Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Safe + Sound
Last played on
They Reminisce Over You
DJ Quik
They Reminisce Over You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Reminisce Over You
Last played on
Let's Get Down
Toni! Toni! Toné! & DJ Quik
Let's Get Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Get Down
Performer
Last played on
Tonite
DJ Quik
Tonite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonite
Last played on
Ridin' (West Coast Remix) (feat. DJ Quik & The Game)
Chamillionaire
Ridin' (West Coast Remix) (feat. DJ Quik & The Game)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3k.jpglink
Ridin' (West Coast Remix) (feat. DJ Quik & The Game)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Pitch In Ona Party
DJ Quik
Pitch In Ona Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pitch In Ona Party
Last played on
Dollaz N Sense
DJ Quik
Dollaz N Sense
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dollaz N Sense
Last played on
Born and Raised in Compton
DJ Quik
Born and Raised in Compton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born and Raised in Compton
Last played on
Tonight
DJ Quik
Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight
Last played on
Playlists featuring DJ Quik
DJ Quik Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist