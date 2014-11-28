Enriqueta Tarrés
Enriqueta Tarrés
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/542af2c0-0187-48dd-ab77-c9e05a6b7481
Enriqueta Tarrés Tracks
Sort by
Atlantida - scenic cantata in a prologue and 3 parts for soloists, chorus and or
Manuel de Falla
Atlantida - scenic cantata in a prologue and 3 parts for soloists, chorus and or
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty714.jpglink
Atlantida - scenic cantata in a prologue and 3 parts for soloists, chorus and or
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1964: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3xzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-17T13:39:40
17
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist