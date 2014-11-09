747sFormed 2005. Disbanded 2007
747s
2005
747s Biography (Wikipedia)
The 747s were an indie band, from Liverpool, England. Their debut album Zampano was released in September, 2006.
The band supported The Raconteurs on their first UK tour in 2006. Other bands they supported in 2006 include The Strokes and The Thrills
Singer Oisin Leech appears on Arctic Monkeys' cover of Barbara Lewis's "Baby I'm Yours", sharing lead vocals with Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. The song was released as a b-side on Arctic Monkeys' 2006 single "Leave Before the Lights Come On".
The band split and the lead singer, Oisin Leech, is part of duo The Lost Brothers with former guitarist of The Basement, Mark McCausland.
747s Tracks
Rain Kiss (6 Music Session,16 May 2006)
Rain Kiss (6 Music Session,16 May 2006)
Natures Alibi (6 Music Session,16 May 2006)
Natures Alibi (6 Music Session,16 May 2006)
Miles Away (6 Music Session,16 May 2006)
Miles Away (6 Music Session,16 May 2006)
Devil's Tears (6 Music Session,16 May 2006)
Devil's Tears (6 Music Session,16 May 2006)
747s Links
