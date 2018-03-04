Ewa PodleśBorn 26 April 1952
Ewa Podleś
Ewa Podleś Biography
Ewa Podleś (born April 26, 1952) is a Polish coloratura contralto singer who has had an active international career both on the opera stage and in recital. She is known for the agility of her voice and a vocal range which spans more than three octaves.
Mne Li Dolg (Moskva)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Mne Li Dolg (Moskva)
Last played on
Handsome Lad, Op 74 No 8
Frédéric Chopin
Frédéric Chopin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Handsome Lad, Op 74 No 8
Last played on
Ciro in Babilonia Act 2
Gioachino Rossini
Gioachino Rossini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Ciro in Babilona Act 2
Last played on
Orphee Aux Enfers, Troisieme Tableau
Jacques Offenbach
Jacques Offenbach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Orphee Aux Enfers, Troisieme Tableau
Orchestra
Last played on
Cendrillon Act 34
Jules Massenet
Jules Massenet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvxph.jpglink
Cendrillon Act 34
Last played on
