Adrian Leaper
1953
Adrian Leaper Biography
Adrian Leaper (born 1953) is an English conductor.
Four Characteristic Waltzes (Valse de la reine)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Hiawatha Overture, Op.30
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Romance of the Prairie Lilies, Op.39
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Valse Mauresque (4 Characteristic Waltzes, Op.22)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Valse bohèmienne; Valse rustique (Four Characteristic Waltzes, Op 22)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Othello - Suite, Op.79
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Maid Marian (Robin Hood Suite)
Frederic Curzon
Orchestra
The Seafarer
Haydn Wood
Gipsy Suite, Op.20
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Tom Jones Waltz
Edward German
Valse bohèmienne (Four Characteristic Waltzes, Op 22)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Orchestra
Choros No 3 'Picapau'
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Choir
Orchestra
Petite suite de concert Op.77: no.1 La Caprice de Nanette
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Suite: 'As You Like It', No. 4 Country Dance
Roger Quilter
Petite suite de concert, Op 77
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Orchestra
Where the Rainbow Ends : Rainbow Land
Roger Quilter
Piano Concerto Op 26
Bernard George Stevens
Dance suite Op.28
Bernard George Stevens
Violin Concerto in B minor (2nd mvt)
Edward Elgar
Dante
Enrique Granados
Orchestra
Miel de la Alcarria
Enrique Granados
Orchestra
Miel de la Alcarria
Enrique Granados
Shepherd's Dance from 3 Dances from 'Henry VIII'
Edward German
Bolero
Adrian Leaper
Overture: The Butterfly's Ball
Frederic Cowen, Štátna filharmónia Košice & Adrian Leaper
Composer
4 Characteristic waltzes Op.22: no.1; Valse bohemienne & no.2; Valse rustique
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
State Ball at Buckingham Palace
Haydn Wood
Orchestra
Serenade to Youth
Haydn Wood
LONDON SUITE: COVENT GARDEN
Eric Coates
Four Characteristic Waltzes (Valse de la reine)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Nell Gwyn - incidental music
Czecho-Slovak R S O, Edward German & Adrian Leaper
Performer
A Night on a Bare Mountain
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
