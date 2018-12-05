Jean-Michel Blais (born 1984) is a composer and pianist from Québec, Canada. After living in Berlin for a year, and six months spent in Buenos Aires, Blais is currently living in Montreal.

His music is influenced by a range of composers and pianists, from classical composers (Frédéric Chopin, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Maurice Ravel), classical minimalists (Steve Reich, Philip Glass, Erik Satie), and modern composers such as Chilly Gonzales and Yann Tiersen.

Il, his debut studio album was released in April 2016 on Arts & Crafts, garnering critical acclaim, including making Time magazine's top ten albums of the year list. In 2017, he collaborated with Grammy-nominated English-Canadian electronic artist CFCF on the EP Cascades. His sophomore album, Dans ma main, was released on May 11, 2018 also on Arts & Crafts.