Man are a rock band from South Wales whose style is a mixture of American West Coast psychedelia, progressive rock, and blues. Formed in November 1968 as a reincarnation of Welsh rock harmony group The Bystanders, Man are renowned for the extended jams in their live performances.
And In The Beginning
C'Mon - Reading Festival 1983
Kerosene - Reading Festival 1983
Time Of Morning - Reading Festival 1983
Get Up - Reading Festival 1983
Back into the Future
Kerosene
Daughter of the Fireplace
Babe I'm Gonna Leave You
Brother Arnold's Red And White And Striped Tent
A Hard Way To Live (Live)
Day and Night
My Name Is Jesus Smith
Spunk Box
Romain
Scotch Corner
The Single (I'm Dreaming)
Instrumental - Reading Festival 1983
All Good Clean Fun
C'mon
Call Down The Moon
The Girl Is Trouble
A Feather On The Scales Of Justice
Something Is Happening
Spunk Rock
Ain't Their Fight
Puella! Puella!
Meet My Mother
25
Jan
2019
Man, Skid Row, The Sweet, Focus, Vega, Atomic Rooster, FM, Dare, Geordie, Roger Chapman, Cats In Space, Elliott Randall, Bon Jovi Experience, H. E. A. T, The Chris Slade Timeline, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, rhino's revenge, Bad Touch (UK), Brian Downey's Alive And Dangerous, Eric Bell Band, Kingdom of Madness: Classic Magnum, Zal Cleminson's Sin Dogs, willie and the bandits, Martin Barre's Jethro Tull and Clearwater Creedence Revival
Butlin's - Minehead, Minehead, UK
