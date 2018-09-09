Ken MellonsBorn 10 July 1965
Ken Mellons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/542021f3-dcd1-475f-83a2-8c6c9d1aa398
Ken Mellons Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Edward Mellons is an American country music artist who released his self-titled debut album in 1994. This album produced the single "Jukebox Junkie", a Top Ten hit on the Hot Country Songs charts. Mellons followed up his debut album with three more albums — 1995's Where Forever Begins, 2001's The Best of Ken Mellons and 2004's Sweet — in addition to charting six more singles on the country charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ken Mellons Tracks
Sort by
Just What I'm Wantin' to Do
Ken Mellons
Just What I'm Wantin' to Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just What I'm Wantin' to Do
Last played on
If I've Learned Anything at Al
Ken Mellons
If I've Learned Anything at Al
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I've Learned Anything at Al
Last played on
He Ain't Even Cold Yet
Ken Mellons
He Ain't Even Cold Yet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Ain't Even Cold Yet
Last played on
Jukebox Junkie
Ken Mellons
Jukebox Junkie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jukebox Junkie
Last played on
Institute Of Honky Tonks
Ken Mellons
Institute Of Honky Tonks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Institute Of Honky Tonks
Last played on
Learnin To Live without You
Ken Mellons
Learnin To Live without You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With His Hands
Ken Mellons
With His Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With His Hands
Last played on
Im Not Homeless
Ken Mellons
Im Not Homeless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Not Homeless
Last played on
One's A Couple
Ken Mellons
One's A Couple
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One's A Couple
Last played on
Doctor Jesus
Ken Mellons
Doctor Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doctor Jesus
Last played on
Don't Neglect The Rose
Ken Mellons
Don't Neglect The Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Neglect The Rose
Last played on
Paint Me A Birmingham
Ken Mellons
Paint Me A Birmingham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paint Me A Birmingham
Last played on
Rub-A-Dubbin'
Ken Mellons
Rub-A-Dubbin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rub-A-Dubbin'
Last played on
Blue Wind
Ken Mellons
Blue Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Wind
Last played on
Still Brand New
Ken Mellons
Still Brand New
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Brand New
Last played on
Ken Mellons Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist