Phatfish (1994–2014) were a Christian rock, CCM and worship band. They lived in Brighton, England and spent twenty years writing and performing their own brand of worship-oriented rock, as well as leading worship both in the UK and across the world. They released a number of their own albums and played alongside many well-known worship leaders. They also appeared on many worship albums and on national television programmes such as BBC1's Songs of Praise. Their home church was Church of Christ The King, home of Stuart Townend and other prominent Christian figures.

Their worship songs such as "Holy, Holy", "There is a Day" and "Amazing God" are sung in churches globally and have been featured on many albums. On the release of their compilation 15: The Anniversary Collection in 2008, their record label described it as "highlighting the incredible contribution that the band have made to the UK Christian music scene".

Phatfish's song "Holy Holy" has been played over 124,000 times on YouTube and the track "In Christ Alone", with Phatfish playing and Lou Fellingham leading alongside Stuart Townend, has been played over 5.7 million times.