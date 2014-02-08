Savant2009 Norwegian Grammy Nominee & Artist. Born 16 April 1987
Savant
1987-04-16
Savant Biography (Wikipedia)
Aleksander Vinter is a Norwegian musician. He has released a vast amount of work under numerous aliases but is best known for his electronic music produced under the alias Savant.
Savant Tracks
Dethroned Trust (Mashup Remix) (feat. X-Ray Dog & Mizuki)
Savant
Dethroned Trust (Mashup Remix) (feat. X-Ray Dog & Mizuki)
Dethroned Trust (Mashup Remix) (feat. X-Ray Dog & Mizuki)
Ghetto Blastah
Savant
Ghetto Blastah
Ghetto Blastah
