Johannes KlumppBorn 17 December 1980
Johannes Klumpp
1980-12-17
Johannes Klumpp Biography (Wikipedia)
Johannes Klumpp (born 17 December 1980) is a German conductor born in Stuttgart.
Johannes Klumpp Tracks
Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K. 201: IV. Allegro con spirito
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550: I. Molto allegro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
