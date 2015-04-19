T‐Vice
T-Vice is a Haitian Kompa band currently based in Miami, Florida. The group has performed throughout the world, most notably in cities of Miami, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Paris and throughout the Caribbean through various concerts, carnivals, and festivals.
Tu Me Touches
