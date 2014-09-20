Jarle VespestadBorn 16 April 1966
Jarle Vespestad
1966-04-16
Jarle Vespestad Biography (Wikipedia)
Jarle Vespestad (born 16 April 1966) is a Norwegian jazz musician (percussion), the younger brother of jazz musician Liz Tove Vespestad, and a central member of Tord Gustavsen's projects.
