The Dreamlovers were an American doo wop group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Formed in 1956, the group took several names early in its career, recording demos as The Romancers and The Midnighters (under which name they backed Chubby Checker on a 1958 recording of "The Twist"). They recorded briefly for V-Tone Records before signing to Heritage Records, who released their 1961 single "When We Get Married". The song reached No. 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100; the next year, their tune "If I Should Lose You" (on End Records) made it to No. 62.

The group remained active well into the 1960s. Their hit "When We Get Married" was covered by The Intruders in 1970 and by Larry Graham in 1980; "You Gave Me Somebody to Love" was a UK hit for Manfred Mann in 1966.