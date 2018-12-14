Howard JohnsonFunk/soul. Born 1956
Howard Johnson
1956
Howard Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard Williams Johnson (born November 28, 1956, in Miami, Florida) is a former American soul/disco singer, and founder of the group Niteflyte. He charted two songs on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart during the eighties - "So Fine," which spent one week at #1 in 1982, and "Let This Dream Be Real," which reached #19 in 1984.
Howard Johnson Tracks
Keepin' Love New
Howard Johnson
Keepin' Love New
Keepin' Love New
So Fine
Howard Johnson
So Fine
So Fine
So Tuff (D Edwards Edit)
Howard Johnson
So Tuff (D Edwards Edit)
So Tuff (D Edwards Edit)
