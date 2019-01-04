Boney M.
1975
Boney M. Biography
Boney M. is a Euro-Caribbean vocal group created by German record producer Frank Farian. Originally based in West Germany, the four original members of the group's official line-up were Liz Mitchell and Marcia Barrett from Jamaica, Maizie Williams from Montserrat and Bobby Farrell, a Dutch performer with Aruban ancestry. The group was formed in 1976 and achieved popularity during the disco era of the late 1970s. Since the 1980s, various line-ups of the band have performed with different personnel.
The band has sold more than 80 million records and is known for huge international hits such as "Daddy Cool", "Ma Baker", "Sunny", "Rasputin", "Mary's Boy Child – Oh My Lord" and "Rivers of Babylon".
Boney M. Tracks
Daddy Cool
Ma Baker
Hooray! Hooray! It's A Holi-Holiday
Painter Man
Sunny
Rivers Of Babylon
Rasputin
Brown Girl In The Ring
Mary's Boy Child
Boney M Megamix
Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord
