Blind FaithFormed 1968. Disbanded October 1969
Blind Faith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53fa91ca-a2b9-463d-b78e-daca9894082a
Blind Faith Biography (Wikipedia)
Blind Faith were an English blues rock band, composed of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, Steve Winwood and Ric Grech. The band, which was one of the first supergroups, released their only album, Blind Faith, in August 1969. Stylistically similar to the bands in which Winwood, Baker and Clapton had most recently participated, Traffic and Cream, Blind Faith helped to pioneer the genre of blues/rock fusion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blind Faith Tracks
Sort by
Had To Cry Today
Blind Faith
Had To Cry Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Had To Cry Today
Last played on
In The Presence Of The Lord
Blind Faith
In The Presence Of The Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Presence Of The Lord
Last played on
Can't Find My Way Home
Blind Faith
Can't Find My Way Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Find My Way Home
Last played on
Presence Of The Lord
Blind Faith
Presence Of The Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Presence Of The Lord
Last played on
Well All Right
Blind Faith
Well All Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Well All Right
Last played on
Do What You Like
Blind Faith
Do What You Like
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do What You Like
Last played on
Blind Faith Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist