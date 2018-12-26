Blind Faith were an English blues rock band, composed of Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, Steve Winwood and Ric Grech. The band, which was one of the first supergroups, released their only album, Blind Faith, in August 1969. Stylistically similar to the bands in which Winwood, Baker and Clapton had most recently participated, Traffic and Cream, Blind Faith helped to pioneer the genre of blues/rock fusion.