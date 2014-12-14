John Sullivan DwightBorn 13 May 1813. Died 5 September 1893
John Sullivan Dwight Biography (Wikipedia)
John Sullivan Dwight (May 13, 1813 – September 5, 1893) was a Unitarian minister, transcendentalist, and America's first influential classical music critic.
O Holy Night
Adolphe Adam
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
