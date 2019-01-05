Kent Jones
Daryl Kent Jones (born April 14, 1993) is an American hip hop recording artist. He is best known for his commercial debut single "Don't Mind", which reached number eight on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. His first mixtape, Tours, was released in the summer of 2015 by Epidemic Records, We the Best Music Group and Epic Records.
Don't Mind
Kent Jones
Not In Love
M.O. & Kent Jones
Performer
Feels Like Home (feat. Kent Jones)
Sigala
