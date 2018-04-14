Billy Bibby & The Wry SmilesFormed 29 September 2015
Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04qs27n.jpg
2015-09-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53e6b97e-c591-4ce2-86b6-314e66602bbe
Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles are a British indie rock band formed in the autumn of 2015 in the area around Llandudno, North Wales and Chester, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
War Of One
Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles
War Of One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qs2m6.jpglink
War Of One
Last played on
Together
Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles
Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qs2m6.jpglink
Together
Last played on
Hamburg
Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles
Hamburg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qs2m6.jpglink
Hamburg
Last played on
Substitute
Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles
Substitute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qrtqp.jpglink
Substitute
Last played on
Always Something
Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles
Always Something
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wvpkk.jpglink
Always Something
Last played on
Back to artist