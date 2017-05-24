Lotus Plaza
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gl5qg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53e4ba89-ba63-4d12-b7c4-3198a2b003b4
Lotus Plaza Biography (Wikipedia)
Lockett James Pundt IV (born October 7, 1982) is an American musician, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist of Atlanta-based indie rock group Deerhunter. Pundt joined Deerhunter in 2005 as a guitarist. He releases solo material under the name Lotus Plaza. His debut album as Lotus Plaza, The Floodlight Collective, was released March 23, 2009 on CD and vinyl. Pundt has cited his greatest musical influences as being Stereolab, My Bloody Valentine, and Roxy Music, "on a subliminal level."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lotus Plaza Tracks
Sort by
Dusty Rhodes
Lotus Plaza
Dusty Rhodes
Dusty Rhodes
Last played on
Strangers
Lotus Plaza
Strangers
Strangers
Last played on
Out Of Touch
Lotus Plaza
Out Of Touch
Out Of Touch
Last played on
Remember Our Days
Lotus Plaza
Remember Our Days
Remember Our Days
Last played on
