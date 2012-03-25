Razika is an alternative indie pop Norwegian band from Møhlenpris, Bergen with various indie rock, punk, ska and reggae influences In 2010, they were signed to Smalltown Supersound label and have released three albums: Program 91 (in 2011), På vei hjem (in 2013) and Ut til de andre (in 2015).

They sing in English and Norwegian. They are part of the Bergen music scene.