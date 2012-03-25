RazikaNorwegian indie. Formed 2006
Razika
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53e1dadd-5b09-4fff-b9d8-d25ecf6ee7fa
Razika Biography (Wikipedia)
Razika is an alternative indie pop Norwegian band from Møhlenpris, Bergen with various indie rock, punk, ska and reggae influences In 2010, they were signed to Smalltown Supersound label and have released three albums: Program 91 (in 2011), På vei hjem (in 2013) and Ut til de andre (in 2015).
They sing in English and Norwegian. They are part of the Bergen music scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Razika Tracks
Sort by
Nytt På Nytt
Razika
Nytt På Nytt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nytt På Nytt
Last played on
Razika Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist