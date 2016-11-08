Georg KreislerBorn 18 July 1922. Died 22 November 2011
Georg Kreisler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-07-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53dd8212-8586-439e-b8ed-29461a4a3a5d
Georg Kreisler Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Kreisler (18 July 1922 – 22 November 2011) was an Austrian–American Viennese-language cabarettist, satirist, composer, and author. He was particularly popular in the 1950s and 1960s. From 2007 he lived in Salzburg, Austria, with his fourth wife, Barbara Peters [de]. He died there on 22 November 2011 "after a severe infection," according to his wife Barbara.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georg Kreisler Tracks
Sort by
Tauben vergiften im Park
Georg Kreisler
Tauben vergiften im Park
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd47c.jpglink
Tauben vergiften im Park
Der schöne Heinrich and Bidla Buh
Georg Kreisler
Der schöne Heinrich and Bidla Buh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd47c.jpglink
Der schöne Heinrich and Bidla Buh
Der Entfernten (D.331) and Sie ist ein herrliches Weib real
Franz Schubert
Der Entfernten (D.331) and Sie ist ein herrliches Weib real
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Entfernten (D.331) and Sie ist ein herrliches Weib real
Ich hab koa Lust
Georg Kreisler
Ich hab koa Lust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd47c.jpglink
Ich hab koa Lust
Author
Flucht (D.825b) and Please shoot your husband
Franz Schubert
Flucht (D.825b) and Please shoot your husband
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Flucht (D.825b) and Please shoot your husband
Warum
Georg Kreisler
Warum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd4kc.jpglink
Warum
Das Mädchen mit den drei blauen Augen
Georg Kreisler
Das Mädchen mit den drei blauen Augen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04yd4kc.jpglink
Das Mädchen mit den drei blauen Augen
Music Arranger
Sehnsucht (D.658) and Frühlingsmärchen
Franz Schubert
Sehnsucht (D.658) and Frühlingsmärchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Sehnsucht (D.658) and Frühlingsmärchen
Georg Kreisler Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist