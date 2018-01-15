Gerard Way
Gerard Way Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerard Arthur Way (born April 9, 1977) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and comic book writer who was the lead vocalist and co-founder of the rock band My Chemical Romance from its formation in September 2001 until its split in March 2013. His debut solo album Hesitant Alien was released on September 30, 2014. Way is also the co-founder of DC Comics' Young Animal imprint. He wrote the comic mini-series The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys and the Eisner Award-winning comic book series The Umbrella Academy.
Dasher
Getting Down The Germs
Baby You're A Haunted House
Professional Griefers (feat. Gerard Way)
Into The Cave We Wander
Pinkish
Superstar
Juarez
Action Cat
Falling In Love Will Kill You
Get The Gang Together (Radio 1 Session, 3 Nov 2014)
No Shows (Radio 1 Session, 3 Nov 2014)
Millions (Radio 1 Session, 3 Nov 2014)
Action Cat (Radio 1 Session, 3 Nov 2014)
Millions
Get The Gang Together
No Shows
The Bureau
No Show (Reading & Leeds 2014)
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m/acts/anv6v2
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T12:47:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02590qs.jpg
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
