Alix Perez Biography (Wikipedia)
Alix Depauw, better known by the stage name Alix Perez, is a drum and bass DJ and producer, originally from Charleroi, Belgium. Based in North London, his music is sometimes characterised as liquid funk amongst other labels, and released on labels such as Liquid V, Bassbin, Creative Source, Horizons, Progress, Brigand, Shogun Audio, Fokuz and Soul:R.
Alix Perez Tracks
Broken
Halogenix
Broken
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z0vc.jpglink
Broken
Dark Star
Alix Perez
Dark Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Dark Star
Nighthawks
Alix Perez
Nighthawks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Nighthawks
SWRV
Alix Perez
SWRV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
SWRV
Last played on
Informer
Alix Perez
Informer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Informer
Last played on
Heat Wave (feat. Alix Perez)
Tsuruda
Heat Wave (feat. Alix Perez)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Heat Wave (feat. Alix Perez)
Last played on
Without A Trace
Alix Perez
Without A Trace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Without A Trace
Last played on
Toast (feat. Alix Perez & Dizmack)
Foreign Beggars
Toast (feat. Alix Perez & Dizmack)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0ym.jpglink
Toast (feat. Alix Perez & Dizmack)
So High
Fracture
So High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fytn8.jpglink
So High
Last played on
Dead
Chimpo
Dead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Dead
Last played on
Toast (Chimpo Remix) (feat. Alix Perez, Dizmack & Izzie Gibbs)
Foreign Beggars
Toast (Chimpo Remix) (feat. Alix Perez, Dizmack & Izzie Gibbs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0ym.jpglink
Toast (Chimpo Remix) (feat. Alix Perez, Dizmack & Izzie Gibbs)
Last played on
Recall & Reflect
Alix Perez
Recall & Reflect
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Blips
Alix Perez
Blips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Blips
Last played on
Taurus
Skeptical
Taurus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl03t.jpglink
Taurus
Room 667
Skeptical
Room 667
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl03t.jpglink
Room 667
Solitude
Skeptical
Solitude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl03t.jpglink
Solitude
Killa
Skeptical
Killa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl03t.jpglink
Killa
Solitary Native
Alix Perez
Solitary Native
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Solitary Native
Last played on
Toast (feat. Izzie Gibbs & Dizmack)
Foreign Beggars
Toast (feat. Izzie Gibbs & Dizmack)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0ym.jpglink
Toast (feat. Izzie Gibbs & Dizmack)
Last played on
The Raven
Alix Perez
The Raven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
The Raven
Last played on
Vault
Skeptical
Vault
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl03t.jpglink
Vault
Last played on
Archetype
Alix Perez
Archetype
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Archetype
Last played on
Highly Blessed (Alix Perez Remix)
Sam Binga
Highly Blessed (Alix Perez Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0965.jpglink
Highly Blessed (Alix Perez Remix)
Stop It
Alix Perez
Stop It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Stop It
Hack & Slash
Alix Perez
Hack & Slash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Hack & Slash
Blips x Organiser (Acapella)
Alix Perez
Blips x Organiser (Acapella)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Blips x Organiser (Acapella)
Last played on
So Close
Alix Perez
So Close
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
So Close
Last played on
Missing Pieces (feat. Javeon)
Alix Perez
Missing Pieces (feat. Javeon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Missing Pieces (feat. Javeon)
Last played on
Lucky Charm
Alix Perez
Lucky Charm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghgf8.jpglink
Lucky Charm
Last played on
