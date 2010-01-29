Ray SantosBorn 28 December 1928
Ray Santos is a Grammy Award-winning Latin musician. He was born December 28, 1928 in New York City to Puerto Rican parents. He attended the Juilliard School of Music where he studied saxophone. Santos has played and arranged for such artists as Noro Morales, Machito, Tito Rodriguez, Eddie Palmieri, and Tito Puente among many others.
Santos served as music consultant and arranger for the soundtrack of the motion picture The Mambo Kings. He arranged and directed the orchestra for Linda Ronstadt's Frenesí album.
Ray Santos taught at the City College of New York for over 20 years, directing the Latin Band. He retired in December 2013 at the age of 84.
