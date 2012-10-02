Mordechai Gebirtig (Yiddish: מרדכי געבירטיג‎), born Mordecai Bertig (4 May 1877 – 4 June 1942), was an influential Yiddish poet and songwriter of the interwar period. He was killed by a bullet in the Kraków Ghetto, which was set up by Nazi Germany formally on 3 March 1941 in the new General Government district of occupied Poland, during the Holocaust.