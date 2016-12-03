Mike Walker is an American country music artist. In 2000 he was signed by DreamWorks Nashville and in 2001, he released his self-titled debut album. This album produced his only chart single in "Honey Do", which peaked at number 42 on the Billboard country charts. He also toured with Brooks & Dunn on the first annual "Neon Circus Tour" which also featured Toby Keith, Montgomery Gentry, Keith Urban and Cledus T. Judd after the release of his album, although its second through fifth singles all failed to chart. Included on the album were covers of Rodney Crowell's 1990 single "What Kind of Love", Billy "Crash" Craddock's 1974 single "Rub It In", and T. Graham Brown's 1999 single "Memphis Women and Chicken". Gary Allan also recorded the song "See If I Care" on his album of the same name, and "Honey Do" was originally recorded by Keith Harling on his 1999 album Bring It On.

In the late 2000s, Walker began performing in Branson, Missouri.