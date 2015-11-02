ThornsNorwegian black/industrial metal band. Formed 1989
Thorns
1989
Thorns Biography (Wikipedia)
Thorns is a Norwegian black metal band that formed in 1989 and was part of the early Norwegian black metal scene. They made two highly influential demos in the early 1990s, Grymyrk and Trøndertun, but have only released one full-length album.
