Hannah Peel Biography (Wikipedia)
Hannah Mary Peel (born 27 August 1985 in Craigavon) is a Northern Irish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer and arranger now based in London, England. Peel has released records as a solo artist, as a member of the psychogeography indie rock group The Magnetic North and with many other collaborators, including the electronic group John Foxx and the Maths and Beyond the Wizards Sleeve.
Following several EPs, Peel's anticipated second solo album Awake but Always Dreaming was released by her own imprint record label, My Own Pleasure Records, on 23 September 2016. The album was awarded "#1 Electronic Album of the Year 2016" by Electronic Sound Magazine.
In Manchester on May 2016, Peel premiered her new analogue synth-based, space-age alter-ego Mary Casio with an experimental piece combining analogue electronics and a 33-piece colliery brass band. Several shows took place in the United Kingdom, including performances in July 2017 as part of the Hull Capital of culture and at the Southbank Centre in London. A live album will be recorded during this time.[needs update]
Hannah Peel Tracks
Sort by
I Believe in Father Christmas
Sunrise Through The Dusty Nebula
Deep Space Cluster
Particles In Space
Particle D2
Particle F6
Particle E5
Particle C3
Particle B4
Kiss Me First
Particle D2
Unwound
Tenderly
Particle G1
Tainted Love
Particle B4
All That Matters
Foreverest
Awake But Always Dreaming
Standing On The Roof Of The World
