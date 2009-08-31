LoveLikeFire is a San Francisco-based indie rock band. The group was formed in 2006 and whilst an unsigned artist they independently released two EPs, Bed of Gold (2006) and An Ocean in the Air (2007), as well as mounted a self-organized national tour to promote the latter release. The band then signed to Heist Or Hit Records and a full-length album was released in the UK in Autumn 2009. This album Tear Ourselves Away was released in the US in early 2010.[needs update] LoveLikeFire has received significant media and critical coverage in San Francisco Bay Area publications (San Francisco magazine, East Bay Express, SFist, SF Weekly, Palo Alto Daily News, San Francisco Chronicle) as well as in the national and out-of-town media (Spin, The A.V. Club, LimeWire Music Blog, WOXY.com, LA Weekly), and has stylistically been identified as exhibiting Britpop, dream pop, indie pop, and shoegazing influences.