Bella ThorneBorn 8 October 1997
Bella Thorne Biography (Wikipedia)
Annabella Avery Thorne (born October 8, 1997) is an American actress, model, singer and music video director. She began her career appearing as a child model. Thorne played Ruthy Spivey in the television series My Own Worst Enemy (2008) and Tancy Henrickson in the fourth season of Big Love (2010), before gaining prominence for her role as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up (2010–2013). She also portrayed the lead role of Paige Townsen in the Freeform drama series Famous in Love (2017–2018). She has also appeared in several films, including Blended (2014), The DUFF (2015), Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015), You Get Me (2017), Amityville: The Awakening (2017), The Babysitter (2017), Midnight Sun (2018) and Assassination Nation (2018).
Bella Thorne Tracks
Sort by
Just call (Damien Anthony Remix)
Just Call (feat. Bella Thorne)
Bella Thorne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Watch Selena Gomez!
-
"What does that say about me?!" - Can Selena Gomez remember her lyrics?
-
“I've poured my heart into my music” – Selena Gomez talks about her forthcoming album
-
“That feeling is so addictive to me” - Selena Gomez on the honeymoon period
-
Selena Gomez owned the night at the MTV AMAs
-
Selena Gomez is taking time off for health reasons
-
Selena Gomez calls one of her biggest fans!