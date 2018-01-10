Annabella Avery Thorne (born October 8, 1997) is an American actress, model, singer and music video director. She began her career appearing as a child model. Thorne played Ruthy Spivey in the television series My Own Worst Enemy (2008) and Tancy Henrickson in the fourth season of Big Love (2010), before gaining prominence for her role as CeCe Jones on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up (2010–2013). She also portrayed the lead role of Paige Townsen in the Freeform drama series Famous in Love (2017–2018). She has also appeared in several films, including Blended (2014), The DUFF (2015), Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015), You Get Me (2017), Amityville: The Awakening (2017), The Babysitter (2017), Midnight Sun (2018) and Assassination Nation (2018).