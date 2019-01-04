Yuli TurovskyBorn 7 June 1939. Died 15 January 2013
Yuli Turovsky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/53c28a16-64ab-4bee-9dab-210a1e8b32a4
Yuli Turovsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Yuli Turovsky OC CQ (7 June 1939 – 15 January 2013) was a Soviet-born Canadian cellist, conductor and music educator. His name is mostly associated with the I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra, which he founded in 1983 and led until his death 30 years later.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yuli Turovsky Tracks
Sort by
Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op 34
Sergei Prokofiev
Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op 34
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Overture on Hebrew Themes, Op 34
Last played on
Upon the Hills of Georgia, Op 3
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Upon the Hills of Georgia, Op 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Upon the Hills of Georgia, Op 3
Last played on
Mozart and Salieri: Scene 2 (extract)
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, I Musici de Montréal, Yuli Turovsky, Nikita Storoyev & Vladimir Bogachov
Mozart and Salieri: Scene 2 (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mozart and Salieri: Scene 2 (extract)
Composer
Last played on
Al Aylukhs
Komitas
Al Aylukhs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Al Aylukhs
Last played on
Concerto no. 12 in A major K.414 for piano and orchestra; III Allegretto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto no. 12 in A major K.414 for piano and orchestra; III Allegretto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto no. 12 in A major K.414 for piano and orchestra; III Allegretto
Last played on
Rhapsody no. 1 Sz.87, arr. for violin & orchestra (arr. for cello)
Béla Bartók
Rhapsody no. 1 Sz.87, arr. for violin & orchestra (arr. for cello)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Rhapsody no. 1 Sz.87, arr. for violin & orchestra (arr. for cello)
Last played on
Mozart And Salieri: Scene 2 (extract)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Mozart And Salieri: Scene 2 (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Mozart And Salieri: Scene 2 (extract)
Last played on
5 Greek Dances (from 36 Greek Dances Op.11)
Nikos Skalkottas
5 Greek Dances (from 36 Greek Dances Op.11)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5 Greek Dances (from 36 Greek Dances Op.11)
Last played on
Spirituals for Strings
Morton Gould
Spirituals for Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Spirituals for Strings
Last played on
Bolero and Torero movements from Carmen Suite
Rodion Shchedrin
Bolero and Torero movements from Carmen Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtrdd.jpglink
Bolero and Torero movements from Carmen Suite
Last played on
Toy Symphony; 3rd mvt, finale
Leopold Mozart
Toy Symphony; 3rd mvt, finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5gb.jpglink
Toy Symphony; 3rd mvt, finale
Last played on
Serenade in C major Op.48 for string orchestra: 2nd mvt; Waltz..
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Serenade in C major Op.48 for string orchestra: 2nd mvt; Waltz..
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Serenade in C major Op.48 for string orchestra: 2nd mvt; Waltz..
Last played on
Back to artist