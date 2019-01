Yuli Turovsky OC CQ (7 June 1939 – 15 January 2013) was a Soviet-born Canadian cellist, conductor and music educator. His name is mostly associated with the I Musici de Montréal Chamber Orchestra, which he founded in 1983 and led until his death 30 years later.

