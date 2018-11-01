Chris ArmstrongBagpipe player
Chris Armstrong
Oran Canntaireachd
Oran Canntaireachd
Cumha A' Chuilein/Jimmy's Tune
Cumha A' Chuilein/Jimmy's Tune
Quantum Leap
Quantum Leap
An Cu Dhu
An Cu Dhu
Dreams Of A Child
Dreams Of A Child
TNT
TNT
Saney MacKenzie/D.M Peter MacNamee/Ferry To Skye/Bushtucker Man/Hen Pecked
REBECCA'S STRATHSPEY/ANDY ARMSTRONG'S STRATHSPEY/MRS MARY KERR/MR JIM PETTIGREW
CHRYSLER: CHRYSLER'S STRATHSPEY/P.M JOHN MATHESON B.E.M./RANTARORIAN CAMERON/CALDWELL'S BILL/CHARLIE'S WELCOME
An Cu Dhu (An Cu Dubh)
An Cu Dhu (An Cu Dubh)
COLIN MACKAY/RAKES OF KILDARE
COLIN MACKAY/RAKES OF KILDARE
Strathspeys and Reels
Strathspeys and Reels
Hornpipe and Jigs
Hornpipe and Jigs
Biggar Reels
Biggar Reels
Mrs Irene Armstrong/P/M Gordon Lawrie Of Gartocharn
2/4 Marches; P/M Roderick Macleod Mbe/Barry & Irene Arstrong's 25 Th Wedding Anniversary
The 'B' Box / Roarty's Reel / Air Bodhran / Kennedy's Favourite / Donald Shaw's
Hornpipes
Hornpipes
Oran Cainntearachd
Oran Cainntearachd
Canterach
Canterach
Fiona's Jig / Mckerrell's Helium Powered Uillean Pipes / Dive Bombing… Hawks
